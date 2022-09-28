LAPD Arrests 17-Year-Old In Connection With PNB Rock Murder, Suspect’s Father Still At Large

Brandon Caldwell is a freelance writer. His work has appeared in The FADER, Entertainment Weekly, Pitchfork, VIBE, Complex, EBONY, the Village Voice, the Houston Press and more. Follow him on Twitter: @_brandoc

An arrest has been made in the killing of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock.

According to a regional NBC report, the LAPD has arrested one 17-year-old in connection with the killing and has identified another man, Freddie Lee Trone who is believed to be associated with the shooting.

Per TMZ, Trone is considered “armed and dangerous” and the individual arrested by LAPD was Trone’s son. The minor is suspected of being the shooter and both Trone and his son were in the parking lot of the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles before PnB Rock entered. The 17-year-old allegedly stood in front of Rock while he was seated and brandished a firearm, demanding his jewelry. The 17-year-old then opened fire and took off with PnB’s property while his father acted as the getaway driver, according to reports.

The vehicle was burned following the shooting and both father and son went on the run. Social media speculated PnB was a victim after his girlfriend posted their location on social media but police debunked it.

PnB Rock died shortly after the shooting on September 12. Quickly, mourners began setting up tributes outside the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles where he was slain.

Collaborators and peers such as Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Trippie Redd, YG and others shared their condolences on social media.

