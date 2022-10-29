Kanye West Says He’s Like George Floyd In New Apology: ‘I Know What It Feels To Have A Knee On My Neck’

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Kanye chronicles continue.

The same man who earlier this month ruthlessly lied about how George Floyd was killed in an attempt to discredit the Black Lives Matter Movement is now comparing himself to the iconic victim of police murder in a stunning failure at an attempt to apologize and walk back comments that prompted a $250 million lawsuit against him.

It was an amazing turn of events for the artist formerly known as Kanye West, whose net worth shrunk exponentially this week thanks to his intentional outpouring of antisemitic rhetoric in addition to spreading a debunked right-wing conspiracy theory about Floyd’s death.

According to the Consequence of Sound, an entertainment news website, the rapper who wants to simply be referred to as Ye offered his mea culpa on Friday night while speaking to celebrity photographers.

“When I see that video as a Black person, it hurts my feelings,” West said. “And I know that police do attack [sic] and that America is generally racist. And I understand that when we got to say Black Lives Matter, the idea of it made us feel good together as a people. Now, afterwards there was some things where the money went in order to push us to the Democratic vote.”

In stunningly tone-deaf fashion, he went on to suggest that Adidas cutting its deal with him produced a similar effect to Derek Chauvin using his knee to apply deadly pressure to George Floyd’s neck.

“So when I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people,” West continued. “I want to apologize. Because God has showed me by what adidas is doing, by what the media is doing, I know what it feels to have a knee on my neck right now. So thank you God for humbling me and letting me know how it really felt. Because how could the richest Black men ever be humbled other than to be made to not be a billionaire in front of everyone off a comment.”

That wasn’t the first time he apologized for his comments, but it was the first time he actually said he was sorry specifically for the George Floyd lies.

This past week, Kanye offered a religion-fueled apology “to the Jewish people that I hurt.”

But that apology neither mentioned Floyd nor addressed the anti-Black sentiments from his “white lives matter” shirts controversy that led directly to him becoming a defiant fountain of antisemitism.

That is until Adidas joined a number of other brands cutting ties and severing their deals with Ye, who, as a result, had his net worth reduced from more than $2 billion to about $400 million, according to estimates.

Then, all of a sudden, it appeared he became a bit more contrite.

Coincidence?

Nevertheless, as of Saturday night, the lawsuit that George Floyd’s family filed against Ye still stood.

The $250 million lawsuit filed by Roxie Washington on behalf of her 8-year-old daughter with Floyd cites “harassment, misappropriation, defamation, and infliction of emotional distress” that have “retraumatized” the little girl.

“Kanye West knowingly made blatantly false statements about George Floyd’s death to promote his brands, and increase marketing value and revenue for himself, his business partners, and associates,” a press release announcing the lawsuit said in part before adding later: “Kanye West stated malicious falsehoods about George Floyd to profit from Mr. Floyd’s horrendous death and his family’s trauma.”

Meanwhile, the fate of the students at his Donda Academy school remains uncertain after it closed for the school year last week before opening again amid reports of students and teachers abandoning what appears to be a sinking ship.

At least one person thought that everything happening to Ye was a “good” thing for the artist.

“Kanye is getting free from these people,” Russell Simmons said in a video address he released this week.

The post Apologizing, Kanye Says He’s Like George Floyd: ‘I Know What It Feels To Have A Knee On My Neck’ appeared first on NewsOne.

