Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead At 28

Brandon Caldwell is a freelance writer. His work has appeared in The FADER, Entertainment Weekly, Pitchfork, VIBE, Complex, EBONY, the Village Voice, the Houston Press and more. Follow him on Twitter: @_brandoc

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Takeoff, one-third of the Migos trio that elevated out of North Atlanta and into Hip Hop royalty, was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley early Tuesday (November 1).

RELATED: Quavo & Takeoff “Nothing Changed,” Taylor Gang “Creatures” & More | Daily Visuals 10.12.22

RELATED: Here’s Why Takeoff Is The Best & Most Underrated Member of the Migos

According to local reports and TMZ, the incident occurred outside 810 Billards and Bowling downtown as a private event was wrapping up inside. Takeoff was stationary as fellow Migos member Quavo was shooting dice with a group of men. After a brief altercation, shots rang out, with several striking Takeoff. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Born Kirshnik Khari Ball, the 28-year-old rapper broke through nationally in the mid-2010s alongside his uncle, Quavo, and his cousin, Offset. As part of the Migos, the group released several classic mixtapes, and their 2016 album, Culture, made them global figures off the strength of the single “Bad & Boujee.”

Recently, Offset and Takeoff began releasing music under the moniker Unc & Phew, releasing the album Only Built 4 Infinity Links in October.

The Radio One Family would like to extend condolences to Takeoff, his family, friends and fans.

This is a developing story.