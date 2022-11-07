Colts Fire Frank Reich Following 26-3 Loss To Patriots, Hire Jeff Saturday As Interim Coach

Brandon Caldwell is a freelance writer. His work has appeared in The FADER, Entertainment Weekly, Pitchfork, VIBE, Complex, EBONY, the Village Voice, the Houston Press and more. Follow him on Twitter: @_brandoc

The Indianapolis Colts will be looking for a new direction in 2023.

Frank Reich, who started the season off 3-5-1 amid a QB change from Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger, was fired on Monday (November 7). Reich was in his fifth season as head coach and had compiled a 40-33-1 record, making the playoffs on two occasions but never advancing past the Divisional round.

Former Colts Pro Bowler and Ring of Honor member Jeff Saturday will finish the season as interim head coach.

Reich was hired as Colts HC in 2018 after current Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels backed out of the job. After a 1-5 start into his tenure, the Colts rallied to win nine straight and earn a playoff berth, dispatching their division rival, the Houston Texans, 21-0 in the Wild Card game.

Ultimately, Reich was doomed by inconsistency at QB. Upon Andrew Luck’s retirement, the team opened each subsequent season with a new starting quarterback, from Jacoby Brissett, to Philip Rivers to Carson Wentz.

Reich becomes the second NFL coach fired this season after Carolina’s Matt Rhule was let go in October.