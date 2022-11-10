Diva’s Daily Dirt: Alicia Keys Performing At Takeoff’s Funeral, Lil Baby Opens Barbershop & More

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Alicia Keys Performing at Takeoff’s Funeral

Right Takeoff’s Celebration of Life tomorrow, thanks to the LA TIMES, we are learning that Grammy award winning singer Alicia Keys will be performing along with Justin Bieber.

There are no further details on exactly what the ‘Diary’ singer will be performing but we know a powerful eulogy will be performed by Pastor Jesse Churney III, from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, GA.

Free tickets to the residents of Georgia sold out as soon as they were available. The funeral services will not be live-streamed.

Lil Baby to Open Barbershop in His Hometown of Atlanta [Video]

Lil Baby is gearing up to open his own Barbershop in his hometown of Atlanta.

The ‘Heyy’ rapper shared a TikTok with his fans with the caption “Ima show yall once it’s done.”

Looks like its’ only a matter of time before the shop is officially open although the Grammy nominated rapper did not give a specific date.

What we do know for a fact is that guys are pretty particular about their barbers, would you be down to get a cut at ‘Babys Barbershop’ if you find yourself in need of one in Atlanta?

Either way, the QC rapper is still riding high off the release of his most recent album, It’s Only Me, which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200, ultimately becoming the third biggest hip hop debut of 2022 so far.

50 Cent Says He’s Planning To Create A Series About Nigerian Scammer, Hushpuppi

50 Cent is letting his fans know that he will be creating a series based on the Nigerian internet scammer, Hushpuppi.

As you may remember, Ramon Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi, was arrested in Dubai for committing a series of international cyber scams and money laundering millions of dollars, according to authorities. Hushpuppi pleaded guilty to the charges and has now been sentenced to 11 years and two months behind bars.

Not too long after Hughpuppi’s official sentencing, 50 cent threw on his executive television producer hat to announce that he will indeed be the one to create an all new series on Hushpuppi’s rise and fall.

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Alicia Keys Performing At Takeoff’s Funeral, Lil Baby Opens Barbershop & More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com