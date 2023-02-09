Jay-Z Dusts Shoulders Off Bacardi Lawsuit By Selling Portion Of D’USSÉ For $750M

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

JAY-Z has called it quits regarding his lawsuit with Bacardi in the name of a big bag.

The Brooklyn native sold his controlling stake in D’USSÉ Cognac for $750 million, effectively ending the multi-billion dollar fight over the Cognac partnership. In the deal, Bacardi now owns at least 75.01% of the D’USSÉ LLC business, while Hov maintains some ownership stake in the brand through his company SCLiquor LLC.

Jay spoke on the restructuring of the partnership in a press release once the news went public, citing how quickly D’USSÉ’s popularity in the market has exploded.

“Growing D’USSÉ over the past decade from an idea to one of the fastest-selling spirits in history has been a blessing. The next phase of this journey will further cement D’USSÉ’s legacy as one of the world’s most respected brands. I am excited to renew this partnership with Bacardi,” Jay said.

The partnership was launched in 2012 to shake things up in the world of spirits. Along the way, the stiff drink has earned several awards like Double Gold at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Double Gold at the 2022 Proof Awards, and in 2021 it was named the top-performing cognac in the U.S. by more than 30% in the past three years.

Issues with the collaborative business effort erupted after Jay offered to buy Bacardi’s half of the deal for $1.5 billion. However, it was later described as a “handshake deal,” and there was no tangible evidence that the sale would occur. After Bacardi rejected the original deal, Jay audited the brand to see if the valuation was accurate, which led to court docs stating that he believed Bacardi “unduly influencing a third party that was called in to appraise the brand.”

Hov’s side then requested to see all the financials before moving the billion-dollar lawsuit to Bermuda, the home of Bacardi’s headquarters, in hopes of a speedier resolution. And now it appears that all’s well that ends well, especially when it includes a $750 million payday.

