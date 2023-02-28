There was a time when the glamorous Angelina Jolie did not always feel so glamorous. She has suffered from mental health issues since her youth. After experiencing traumatic events in her early teens, in addition to dealing with her approach into adulthood, she turned to self-harm and drug use. Things eventually intensified to the point where Angelina felt as if she no longer wanted to be here. This resulted in Angelina hiring a hitman to lead her to her death instead of suicide itself. Thankfully, the attempt was not successful and we still have her today.
“For some reason, the ritual of having cut myself and feeling the pain, maybe feeling alive, feeling some kind of release, it was somehow therapeutic to me.” Jolie’s father left her as a baby. Their relationship was never the same since, with both experiencing public conflict. At the age of 19, she attempted to take her own life, then at 22, she came up with a plot that many wouldn’t have thought of, or could afford.
“This is going to sound insane but there was a time I was going to hire someone to kill me”‘ she stated to IMDB in an interview in the past. She continued to state, “With suicide comes all the guilt of people around you thinking they could have done something. With somebody being murdered, nobody takes some kind of guilty responsibility.” The Face interviewed Angelina and she stated that hitmen were not hard to find in New York. She eventually contacted one after taking money out of her account to pay him. She had everything lined up to go but unexpectedly, the hitman called her and told her that she should evaluate her decision further. He gave her two months to decide.
“Something changed in my life and I figured I’d stick it out”, she stated. Later, she took home two Golden Globe Awards and started to grow and work her way up the ladder to become an A-list actress. These things helped give her another chance at life.
Angelina Jolie Once Hired A Hitman FOR HERSELF
