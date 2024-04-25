Legal Battles, Shocking Allegations, and Overturned Convictions • Jeannie Mai Accuses Jeezy of Abuse in Court Documents: The ongoing legal battle between Jeezy and Jeannie Mai takes a dark turn. Mai submitted court documents alleging physical abuse by Jeezy, including photos of her injuries. These photos have leaked online, sparking a frenzy. Jeezy vehemently denies the claims, insisting the photos are from a prior golf cart accident and has provided his own evidence, including photos from the accident and text messages. • Harvey Weinstein Conviction Overturned: In a major development, Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault conviction has been overturned by New York State’s Court of Appeals. This comes four years after he was initially found guilty. The case is likely headed for retrial. • Ne-Yo’s Baby Mama Levels Disturbing Accusations: In a social media tirade, singer Ne-Yo’s baby mama, Sade, accuses him of horrific acts. She alleges he body slammed her and creates a dangerous environment for their children by having prostitutes and drugs in the home. Ne-Yo has yet to respond to these serious accusations.