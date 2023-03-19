Open Lines

Why Bob Kern wants to Mayor of Indianapolis

Published on March 19, 2023
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Bob Kern is no stranger to running for political office, He’s run multiple times. Now he wants to be Mayor of Indianapolis. We ask him how he plans to win on May 2nd.

“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.
Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.

RELATED TAGS

Cameron Ridle Open Lines Open Lines Show

More from Hot 100.9
Close