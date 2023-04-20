Indy

Documentary highlights home appraisal discrimination against Indianapolis woman

Published on April 20, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman who filed a complaint of racial discrimination in the home appraisal process has been featured in a documentary called “Our America: Lowballed.”

In the movie, she joined other black homeowners who faced the same issue.

Carlette Duffy needed a home appraisal in 2020 so she could use the equity in her home to purchase her grandmother’s home and keep it in the family. After research, Duffy was anticipating her home would be worth approximately $185,000. She was shocked to find out it was valued at $125,000 initially. A second attempt at an appraisal less than three months later had the home at $110,000. Duffy took action after this.

