Documentary highlights home appraisal discrimination against Indianapolis woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman who filed a complaint of racial discrimination in the home appraisal process has been featured in a documentary called “Our America: Lowballed.”
In the movie, she joined other black homeowners who faced the same issue.
Carlette Duffy needed a home appraisal in 2020 so she could use the equity in her home to purchase her grandmother’s home and keep it in the family. After research, Duffy was anticipating her home would be worth approximately $185,000. She was shocked to find out it was valued at $125,000 initially. A second attempt at an appraisal less than three months later had the home at $110,000. Duffy took action after this.
Read more here:
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reported missing by police
-
Future Shuts Indy Show Down Even With Injured Foot *RECAP*
-
94′ Freaknik Doc Has Some ATL Aunties SHOOK!
-
Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Reunite For ‘Bad Boys 4’
-
Chance The Rapper’s Viral Carnival Dancing Opens Convo On Vacation Behavior Of Married Men
-
You Wasn’t Outside: 16 Rap Albums Turning 20 Years Old In 2023
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications