Big Mouth Has Been Renewed For Another Season, Will It Be Its Last?

“Big Mouth” is an American adult animated sitcom created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. The show follows a group of middle school students as they navigate puberty, with a heavy focus on the physical and emotional changes that come with adolescence.
The series premiered on Netflix on September 29, 2017, and as of today it currently has six seasons out. There are speculations around the seventh season coming out in late 2023 since recent seasons were released during the months of September, October, November, and December. The show has been praised for its honest and hilariously relatable depiction of the challenges of growing up, as well as its inclusion of diverse characters and discussions of sexuality and mental health.
Today, we got the news that Big Mouth renewed for Season 8 with Netflix. It’s rumored that this may be the last season of the show.
We’re looking forward to the upcoming season, and we know that Big Mouth never fails to entertain us.
