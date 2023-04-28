Jeff Teague Pike Highschool’s New Boys Basketball Coach

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

In a surprise move, former NBA player and Milwaukee Bucks champion Jeff Teague has accepted the head coaching job at his alma mater, Pike High School in Indianapolis.

Teague, who graduated from Pike in 2006, had a successful career in the NBA, playing for teams such as the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers and most recently, the Milwaukee Bucks. He won an NBA championship with the Bucks in 2021, solidifying his place in basketball history.

Now, Teague is returning to where it all began. Teague will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the position, having played under some of the best coaches in the NBA. He hopes to instill the same work ethic and dedication that helped him achieve success on the court in his players.

Teague’s appointment has been met with excitement and anticipation from the Pike community. Many fans are eager to see how he will use his experience to lead the team to success.