Are there onions in here because we’re definitely crying.
While it’s not a permanent goodbye, today is Ramona’s final full-time day as half of The Matt & Ramona Show on Mix 107.9.
So maybe it’s more “End Of The Road” as Ramona partially hangs up her headphones to become Radio One’s Community Affairs Manager for the whole Charlotte cluster.
She’ll continue to appear regularly on the morning show and the Off Air Podcast. Her new office will be right down the hall so she’ll never be far.
Obviously, the show won’t be the same without her. Her wit, her infectious laugh, and her incredible on-air presence that lasted 22 hears.
Do you have a favorite Ramona moment you’d like to share?
Cue The Boyz II Men: It’s So Hard To Goodbye To Mix 107.9’s Ramona Holloway was originally published on mix1079.com
