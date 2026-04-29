Source: WWD \/ Getty Chris Brown’s Dating History: A Full Timeline of His Most Talked-About Relationships When it comes to headline-making relationships, Chris Brown has had one of the most talked-about dating histories in music. From high-profile celebrity romances to more private connections that later came to light, his personal life has consistently kept fans watching. With the recent news that he welcomed his fourth child with Jada Wallace, here is the most complete breakdown of his dating history and how each relationship played a role in shaping his public narrative. RELATED: Did You Know Drake Dated These 22 Women? RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion’s Dating History: A Look at Her Relationships Over the Years RELATED: A Timeline Of Klay Thompson’s Dating History RELATED: Rihanna’s Wild Dating History Rihanna (2007–2009) One of the most iconic young celebrity couples of the 2000s. Their relationship ended following a highly publicized incident in 2009 that became a defining moment in both of their careers and public images. Draya Michele (Rumored 2011) Briefly linked during the early 2010s. While never confirmed as a serious relationship, it added to the growing attention around his dating life post Rihanna. Karrueche Tran (2011–2015, on and off) A long, complicated, and very public relationship. It ultimately ended after it was revealed Chris had a child with another woman during their time together. Nia Guzman (2014) Their relationship became public after news broke that they share a daughter, Royalty. This moment shifted Chris’s image toward fatherhood in the public eye. Ammika Harris (2015–present, on and off) One of his most consistent relationships in recent years. The two share a son and have maintained a relatively private but ongoing connection. Gina Huynh (2015–2022, on and off) A long-running, low-key relationship that resurfaced multiple times over the years through social media and interviews. Indyamarie Jean (2019) A short-lived relationship that stayed mostly under the radar compared to others. Diamond Brown (2022) The mother of his third child. While the relationship itself was not highly public, it became a major talking point once news of their child surfaced. Jada Wallace (2026–present) Most recently, Chris Brown welcomed his fourth child with Jada Wallace. The announcement has quickly taken over headlines and adds a new chapter to his evolving personal life and growing role as a father of four. Chris Brown’s dating history reflects the complexity of relationships in the spotlight. From highly public romances to quieter connections that later became major headlines, each relationship has added to the public’s understanding of his personal lifeNow, with four children across multiple relationships, the conversation has shifted beyond dating into legacy, fatherhood, and how his personal life continues to evolve alongside his career. RELATED: Did You Know Drake Dated These 22 Women? RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion’s Dating History: A Look at Her Relationships Over the Years RELATED: A Timeline Of Klay Thompson’s Dating History RELATED: Rihanna’s Wild Dating History