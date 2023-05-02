Teyana Taylor Brought Chick-fil-A To The Met Gala + More Moments We’re Still Talking About

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Cat’s out the bag. The 2023 Met Gala carpet is over, but we’re still talking about the fashion, favorable and memorable moments from the super bowl of fashion. From Jared Leto and Doja Cat serving cat realness (literally) on the carpet, an out-of-place roach, La La applying pressure on Diddy to put a label on his and Caresha’s romance, and Teyana Taylor bringing Chick-fil-A to dinner, it doesn’t look like the Met Gala will stop trending anytime soon.

Teyana Taylor Brought Chick-fil-A To Dinner

Teyana Taylor wasn’t going to chance not liking her dinner, so sis brought her own. The Harlem native, who had to hop up the Met Gala steps due to her skin-tight tweed skirt and top by Thom Browne, was spotted munching on Chick-fil-a at her table and we feel seen. How can you not love a girl who makes sure she eats before partying? You know those after-parties be lit!

B*tch Stole My Look

You never know what to expect from Doja Cat and Jared Leto. Actually, scratch that. You know exactly what to expect, drama! The fashion favorites dressed up in their interpretations of cats on the carpet and turned the energy up a notch at an otherwise romantic carpet. Doja Cat was committed to her look and even answered red-carpet reporters in cat.

Who Invited The Roach?

Laverne Cox’s Met Gala might have gotten lost in the mail, but this roach didn’t. The nasty critter caused quite a stir when it crawled on the carpet stealing the show from Hollywood’s brightest.

Rihanna Talks Motherhood On The Carpet

Rihanna might’ve been a few hours late on the Met Gala carpet, but she didn’t disappoint and even stopped to talk to reporters who had stayed late to catch a glimpse of her highly anticipated look. During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the Fenty Beauty boss gushed over the bundle of joy in her belly and baby boy.

Janelle Monae Keeps It Spicy

Janelle Monae is a rising Met Gala darling, constantly delivering headline-worthy looks that always make the best-dressed list. Monae wore Thom Browne to the event before peeling away layers to reveal a skimpy bikini and sculpted body. When asked by Essence Magazine, what she does to keep her body so snatched, she revealed, she eats Jamaican food and sex. We hear that sis!

La La Applies That Pressure

La La Anthony wasn’t letting up on the gas while interviewing Diddy about his relationship with Caresha a.k.a Yung Miami. Despite Caresha claiming she and Diddy broke up, in an interview with The Cut, she was Diddy’s date for the illustrious evening. By the time the duo got to Vogue’s live stream, La La was ready to grill into the mogul on if he and Caresha go together real bad. Diddy was sweating bullets in the furry layers draped over his shoulders and wiggled out of the questioning, posing the question, why do they have to put a label on it? Chile.

KeKe Palmer Gets Compared To Sheryl Lee Ralph

Some people brought the drama to the party, KeKe Palmer brought the bawdy. The newly crowned MILF was serving old Hollywood glam in Sergio Hudson. When a red carpet reporter compared her vintage 60s look to Sheryl Lee Ralph, KeKe lit up with delight. “The original Dreamgirl,” she said with a beaming smile. Sheryl sent KeKe love right back, reposting the clip on Instagram.

Teyana Taylor Brought Chick-fil-A To The Met Gala + More Moments We’re Still Talking About was originally published on hellobeautiful.com