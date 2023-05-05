50 Cent Announces New 2023 ‘The Final Lap’ Tour

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Today, New York’s own 50 Cent announced his “Final Lap Tour”. This is in celebration of his 20-year anniversary of Get Rich or Die Trying. 50 took to Instagram to announce the tour and also named some famous guests that will be in attendance. Busta Rhymes will be on all tour dates and R&B singer Jeremih will be on the North American dates. Fans can also register at 50cent.com to get tickets. Tickets are available Friday, May 12th.

Tour Dates: North America

July 21 – Salt Lake City, UT

July 23 – Denver, CO

July 25 – St. Louis, MO

July 27 – Noblesville, IN

July 28 – Nashville, TN

July 29 – Cincinnati, OH

July 31 – Toronto, ON

Aug 2 – Montreal, QC

Aug 3 – Mansfield, MA

Aug 5 – Darien Center, NY

Aug 6 – Cleveland., OH

Aug 8 – Bristow, VA

Aug 9 – Brooklyn, NY

Aug 11 – Hartford, CT

Aug 12 – Camden, NJ

Aug 13 – Virginia Beach, VA

Aug 15 – Raleigh, NC

Aug 16 – Charlotte, NC

Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA

Aug 19 – Tampa, FL

Aug 20 – West Palm Beach,

Aug 22 – Tuscaloosa, AL

Aug 24 – Houston, TX

Aug 25 – Dallas, TX

Aug 27 – Albuquerque, NM

Aug 29 – Phoenix, AZ

Aug 30 – Los Angeles, CA

Aug 31 – Chula Vista, CA

Sep 2 – Mountain View, CA

Sep 4 – Sacramento, CA

Sep 6 – Ridgefield, WA

Sep 7 – Seattle, WA

Sep 8 – Vancouver, BC

Sep 10 – Calgary, AB

Sep 11 – Edmonton, AB

Sep 13 – Winnipeg, MB

Sep 15 – St. Paul, MN

Sep 16 – Chicago, IL

Sep 17 – Detroit, MI

Tour Dates: International

Sep 28 – Amsterdam, NL

Sep 29 – Hamburg, DE

Sep 30 – Copenhagen, DK

Oct 4 – Oslo, NO

Oct 5 -Trondheim, NO

Oct 7 – Stockholm, SE

Oct 9 – Riga, LV

Oct 11 – Lodz, PL

Oct 14 – Berlin, DE

Oct 15 – Oberhausen, DE

Oct 20 – Zurich, CH

Oct 21 – Nice, FR

Oct 22 – Milan, IT

Oct 24 – Munich, DE

Oct 25 – Manheim, DE

Oct 26 – Brussels, BE

Oct 28 – Prague, CZ

Oct 31 – Strasbourg, FR

Nov 2 – Nantes, FR

Nov 3 – Paris, FR

Nov 6 – Dublin, IE

Nov 9 – Glasgow, UK

Nov 10 – Manchester, UK

Nov 11 – London, UK

Nov 12 – Birmingham, UK

