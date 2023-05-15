Lil Durk and J.Cole Collab on New Song “All My Life”

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Durk is back! He recently dropped his new single “All My Life” featuring J.Cole off his new album “Almost Healed”

His album was initially supposed to be released on May 12th, but was ultimately pushed back one week because of an ongoing feud with Youngboy NBA. YoungBoy ended up dropping his new project “Richest Opp” just in spite of Durk. Durk isn’t a stranger to internet beefs as he posted screenshots of a conversation between him and Tekashi 69 in the DM. 69 saw it a publicity stunt with Durk’s new album looming, but Durk says he genuinely wanted to squash the beef and doesn’t want to see anyone get hurt.

The Cole collaboration was initially teased a month ago when Durk sat down with YouTube’s Amazon music to talk about the new collaboration, Dreamville festival and more.

Durk furthered filled the collaboration rumors after posting a snippet with Cole to his Instagram. The video seemingly was them both on set for the music video to “All My Life”. Durk instructed his followers to reach 100k comments for the album cover and more information on when to expect the collaboration.

“Almost Healed” is slated to be released this Friday, May 19th. Are you looking forward to the album? What other collaboration are you expecting to see?

The Song & Video to “All My life” is out now on all streaming platforms.