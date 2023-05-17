Doja Cat says “Hot Pink” and “Planet Her” were “Cash Grabs”.

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

In March, Doja took to Twitter to seemingly announce her new 4th studio album would be titled “hellmouth”.

This comes after the rapper has recently been getting new tattoos inspired by the titled.

Fans thought the album would be coming soon since “Planet Her” dropped in 2021 and the rapper’s album cycle usually last 2 years. “Hot Pink” in 2019 , “Planet Her” in 2021.

It wasn’t until the beginning of May Doja Took to Twitter to announce “Planet Her” and “Hot Pink” were “Cash Grabs” and “Mediocre Pop”.

This was hard for fans to digest as those albums took her career to a completely different level. She scored her first Number 1 on Billboard with the remix of “Say So” with Nicki Minaj & has the longest running Female Rap Song on the Chart.

She also won her first Grammy with SZA with the release of “Kiss Me More” from Planet Her.

This wasn’t good enough for Doja as she felt she was creating generic radio records. She said her new album would be more Rap influenced. The rapper seems to be tired of being discredited in the Rap and Hip Hop genre.

After saying her last two albums were cash grabs, she then retracted on the statement about her fourth studio album being called “Hellmouth”. “It’s called first of all”.

At this point fans don’t know what to expect from Doja, but hopefully the new studio album will be on the way soon.

What do you think the new album will be titled? What features are you expecting to see? Do you think Doja will face the 4th Album Curse?