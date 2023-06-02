Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — There have been a number of heartbreaking accidental shootings across Indiana, and they have been happening more frequently.

IMPD says a rise in accidental shootings around Indianapolis has Hoosiers concerned.

“I’ve seen a lot of accidental shootings,” Vinzel Mead said.

Mead lives in Indianapolis. He says he thinks responsibility should fall on the gun owner.

“I don’t think permitless carry has anything to do with it,” Mead said.

Just this week, two Indianapolis kids shot themselves, the most recent being on Wednesday. A 10-year-old on the city’s east side fell victim.

“We’re averaging almost 10 accidental shootings a month. People are accidentally shooting themselves because they don’t know how to handle a gun,” IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said. “They’re not trained to clean it. They’re not properly storing it away from children and other individuals.”IMPD says at least 59 people have been accidentally shot in Indianapolis this year. Three of those were deadly. The spike of accidental shootings across Indianapolis comes just shortly after permitless carry went into effect last summer. Last July, Indiana passed a new law peeling back restrictions for gun owners, meaning a permit isn’t required to have a gun. IMPD Chief Randall Taylor previously spoke in opposition to the law. “The whole losing the permit thing, I think, was the wrong move,” Chief Taylor said. Read more from WRTV here

Indianapolis sees spike in accidental shootings, many children falling victim was originally published on wtlcfm.com