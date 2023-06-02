Indianapolis sees spike in accidental shootings, many children falling victim

INDIANAPOLIS — There have been a number of heartbreaking accidental shootings across Indiana, and they have been happening more frequently.
IMPD says a rise in accidental shootings around Indianapolis has Hoosiers concerned.
“I’ve seen a lot of accidental shootings,” Vinzel Mead said.
Mead lives in Indianapolis. He says he thinks responsibility should fall on the gun owner.
“I don’t think permitless carry has anything to do with it,” Mead said.
Just this week, two Indianapolis kids shot themselves, the most recent being on Wednesday. A 10-year-old on the city’s east side fell victim.
The spike of accidental shootings across Indianapolis comes just shortly after permitless carry went into effect last summer.
Last July, Indiana passed a new law peeling back restrictions for gun owners, meaning a permit isn’t required to have a gun.
IMPD Chief Randall Taylor previously spoke in opposition to the law.
“The whole losing the permit thing, I think, was the wrong move,” Chief Taylor said.
