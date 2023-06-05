BOONE COUNTY — According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Boone County Vice President Councilwoman Marica Wilhoite was found unresponsive in her swimming pool on Sunday.
First responders were called to her home just before 2 p.m. for a possible drowning.
When they arrived they found Wilhoite unresponsive in her swimming pool.
Life-saving measures were performed, however, Wilhoite was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
At this time, foul play is not suspected according to police. An investigation is underway by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and the Boone County Coroner’s Office.
According to the Boone County Council website, Wilhoite had been a member of the council since 2005.
Read more from WRTV here
Boone County Vice President Councilwoman found unresponsive in her swimming pool was originally published on wtlcfm.com
