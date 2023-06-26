Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Several tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued in several counties in Central Indiana on Sunday, June 25.

Viewers have sent in photos and videos of hail, heavy rain and even tornadoes. Several tornadoes sightings have been reported in from Johnson County.

Viewer Eric Ford sent in video of a funnel touching the ground in the Stones Crossing area. Video shows the funnel ripping through what looks like apartment homes.

Another angle shows what appears to be the same tornado near Stone Crossing.

Damage was reported by viewer Cole Basey near Stones Crossing Road by the Kensington Grove neighborhood.

‘Damage covers a large area’ tornado sightings in Johnson County was originally published on wtlcfm.com