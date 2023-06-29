Source: Ibrahim Ezzat/Anadolu Agency / Getty An unfortunate incident unfolded in France this week. According to the Associated Press, a police officer fatally shot and took the life of a 17-year-old Black delivery driver on Tuesday in a Paris suburb. The devastating turn of events has not only triggered profound outrage but also sparked urgent calls for justice. Residents have taken to the streets to express their collective anger. According to the lawyers representing the victim’s family, the police officer responsible for this tragic act has been detained on suspicion of manslaughter. The fatal shooting occurred during a routine traffic check, leaving the community stunned. Identified as Nahel M., the young delivery driver tragically died after sustaining a gunshot wound at the scene. While one passenger in the vehicle was briefly apprehended and subsequently released, authorities were actively searching for another passenger who managed to flee the scene. According to his grandmother, who spoke to a French journalist, the young victim had aspired to become a mechanic, a dream that now remains unfulfilled. Describing him as a kind and nice young man, she shared fond memories of him, reflecting the profound loss felt by his loved ones. The shocking nature of this incident, combined with the rarity of such deadly use of force by law enforcement in France, has drawn national attention to the systemic issues plaguing the country’s marginalized communities. The community is demanding justice and an end to the unchecked violence against them and other marginalized areas.https://twitter.com/redstreamnet/status/1674393222469099522?s=20 In the midst of these tumultuous events, below is a gallery of photos capturing the atmosphere in Paris during and after the protests, serving as a visual representation of the community’s outcry and determination for justice. Hundreds of people gather to protest and commemorate 17-year-old Nahel, who was shot in the chest by police in Nanterre on June 29, 2023, in Paris, France. | Source: Firas Abdullah/Anadolu Agency / Getty French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne (L) and French Junior Minister for Cities and Housing Olivier Klein (C-R) speak to the press in front of the burnt facade of the Hotel du ville in Garges-les-Gonesse, north of Paris on June 29, 2023. | Source: STEFANO RELLANDINI / Getty Forensics police examine the front of the burnt Hotel du ville in Garges-les-Gonesse, north of Paris on June 29, 2023. | Source: STEFANO RELLANDINI / Getty Damage analysis laboratory in Rouen, Chatelet neighborhood, northwestern France, on June 29, 2023. | Source: LOU BENOIST / Getty Protestors set garbage containers on fire to protest the death of 17-year-old Nahel, in Paris, France on June 29, 2023. | Source: Protestors set garbage containers / Getty Fireworks explode as firefighters stand by during protests in Nanterre, west of Paris, on June 28, 2023. | Source: Zakaria ABDELKAFI / Getty Riot police stand near a burning vehicle during protests in Nanterre, west of Paris, on June 28, 2023. | Source: Zakaria ABDELKAFI / Getty A firefighter looks on as vehicles burn following riots in Nanterre, west of Paris, on June 28, 2023. | Source: Zakaria Abedlkafi / Getty The French government has stated that it will deploy 40,000 police officers. Adopting a zero-tolerance approach in neighborhoods where individuals have torched buildings and vehicles. As investigations continue, it is crucial that a thorough examination of the circumstances takes place and the responsible officers are held accountable.SEE ALSO: Everything We Know About Black Man Fatally Shot By Police In France Suspect In Paris Cop Murder Killed By Police, Hostages Freed The post Justice For Nahel: Tragic Shooting Of Black Teen In France Renews Demands For Police Accountability appeared first on NewsOne. Justice For Nahel: Tragic Shooting Of Black Teen In France Renews Demands For Police Accountability was originally published on newsone.com