Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Chile! Let's get into it! Unsurprisingly, Nene Leakes' interview with Carlos King has been making its rounds online and of course, the Housewives' fanbase has much to say. RELATED: 7 Things We Learned From Part Two of Carlos King And Nene Leakes 'Reality With The King' Podcast Interview However, in a recent interview with 92Q's The AM Clique, Kandi addresses recent comments from the former reality star who claims she is "boring" and "not exciting." Check out her response below: Watch her full interview with The AM Clique!