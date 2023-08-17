Source: Tyree Jakes of Radio One Memphis Rappers Kevo Muney (LiL Muney) & Tripstar stopped by Indianapolis, IN to sit down with B. Swift to discuss touring with Moneybagg Yo, their favorite candy and snacks to grab while on the road, & future music that they have incoming this year and next! The two have been making a lot of noise all around the South and Midwest, shaking the music scene with their unique Memphis styles. Check out the two stars chopping it up with B.Swift! READ MORE $3 Thursdays at The Indiana State Fair Mississippi Artist J.Lock sits down with DJ Reddy Rock Cause of Death Revealed for Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo