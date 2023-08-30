Source: R1 / R1 Rapper Travis Scott is heading back out on the road in support of his Utopia album. As reported by TMZ, the Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour will see the “Sicko Mode” MC hit 28 cities in the US and Canada. The tour kicks off at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on October 11, followed by a show at Raleigh’s PNC Arena on October 13. The tour concludes on December 29 in Toronto. Noticeably missing from the itinerary is a stop in Scott’s hometown of Houston. He has not performed a major concert in the city since the tragedy at his 2021 ASTROWORLD Festival, which left 10 dead and dozens injured. Instead, he will make stops in Austin and Dallas. For more information on the tour, you can visit https://www.travisscott.com/tour/. TOUR DATES: 10-11 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center 10-13 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena 10-17 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center 10-20 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center 10-22 Denver, CO – Ball Arena 10-25 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center 10-29 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena 10-31 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena 11-05 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium 11-08 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena 11-10 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena 11-12 Portland, OR – Moda Center 11-15 Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center 11-18 Tulsa, OK – Bok Center 11-21 Austin, TX – Moody Center 11-25 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena 11-27 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center 12-04 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena 12-06 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena 12-08 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena 12-10 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center 12-12 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena 12-15 Chicago, IL – United Center 12-18 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center 12-21 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden 12-23 Boston, MA – TD Garden 12-26 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center 12-29 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena Travis Scott Announces “Utopia: Circus Maximus” Tour was originally published on hiphopnc.com