Get your coins ready and prepare for a trip to a boogie wonderland… The mighty elements of Earth, Wind, & Fire are heading back out on tour! The iconic funk group announced on Monday (Nov. 13) that they are teaming up with rock/soul legends Chicago for a joint tour, titled the "Heart & Soul Tour." The 25-city trek kicks off in Cincinnati, OH on July 19, 2024 and ends on September 7, 2024 in Palm Desert, CA. Fans in the Triangle will get to see the legendary bands on August 12, 2024 at Raleigh's Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 17 at livenation.com, with a presale kicking off on Tuesday for Citi Bank cardholders and fan club members. The news comes just a few days after EWF nabbed their 17th Grammy nomination. The group is featured on R&B singer/songwriter Victoria Monét's track "Hollywood," which is up for Best Traditional R&B Performance. EWF's Philip Bailey congratulated the songstress on Instagram last Saturday. "It was our happy honor to be asked to record with [Victoria]," Bailey writes. "She is the real deal, gifted and beautiful." He adds that the group was "over the moon" to hear the news. As we wait to see if the track gets the award it deserves, check out the full tour dates with Chicago below! EWF/CHICAGO "HEART & SOUL" 2024 TOUR DATES 07/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center 07/20 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center 07/23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage 07/24 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC 07/27 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center 07/28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater 07/30 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater 07/31 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion 08/02 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live 08/03 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center 08/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek 08/13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion 08/16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre 08/17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre 08/19 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre 08/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena 08/23 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena 08/24 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion 08/26 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena 08/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center 08/31 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre 09/01 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord 09/03 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena 09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum 09/07 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena SEE MORE • Fact Of The Day: Earth, Wind & Fire's Original Name Was…