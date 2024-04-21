Source: Radio One / Radio One CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was shot and killed overnight. The Chicago Police Department said the 30-year-old officer was returning home after his shift when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died. A police spokesman said the officer was a six-year veteran of the department and was killed two days before he would have turned 31. The post Chicago Police Officer Shot & Killed on His Way Home appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM. Chicago Police Officer Shot & Killed on His Way Home was originally published on wibc.com