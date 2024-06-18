Source: Kidwiler Collection / Getty The San Francisco Giants regretfully announced that MLB legend and Giants great Willie Mays died Tuesday afternoon. He was 93. The details around Mays’ death have yet to be revealed. Willie Mays spent 23 years in the majors. He hit .301 for his career. He notched 660 home runs and had 339 stolen bases. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit “It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93.” – @SFGiants This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. The Latest: • San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93• One Dead, Two Injured in Crash Near Indiana State Fairgrounds• Indiana’s Connection to the Boston Celtics Championship• Malukas: Deal With Meyer Shank A “Win-Win” For Both Sides• 90 Years For Woman Guilty Of Murdering Husband In Evansville• Colts Bullish On Anthony Richardson As A Passer• IU Trustees Approve Multipurpose Athletic Arena To Be Built At IU-Indy• Yes, Sis! Fantasia Barrino’s Full Circle Hometown Moment Made Us All Proud• Columbus Police Officer Rescues Mother and Daughter from River• Serena Williams Applauds Caitlin Clark’s Handling Of Press Scrutiny San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com