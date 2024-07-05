Source: BreAnna Holmes / Radio One Digital Roc Nation recording artist, Maeta, sat down with Majic’s own, DJ Face, to discuss her latest EP “Endless Night”, as well as music and life. The conversation covers everything from how she got started, to what her creative process is like, on down to her favorite food, hobbies and even how she has battled stage fright and confidence issues. Check it out right here! Also See: DJ Face & Lekan Talk About His New Album + More See More: • Reality Star KeKe Jabbar’s Cause of Death Revealed• Maeta Talks “Endless Night”, Chris Brown, Fears + More With DJ Face• Kendrick Lamar’s Fiancée Whitney Alford Shows Off Her Dance Moves In ‘They Not Like Us’• Nicco Annan Takes Us ‘Down in the Valley’ For An Intimate Look At Stripper Culture• [WATCH] Kendrick Lamar Releases Official Video for ‘Not Like Us’• Happy National Grilling Month: Are We the Generation to Stop Throwing Things on the Grill?• Hello, World! Halle Bailey Debuts Adorable Photos Of Her Son Halo’s Face• Amanda Seales Gives Advice To Black Business Owners At Newark’s Black Creative Economy Summit• Maeta Talks Career Moves, New Music & More! [WATCH]• We Are SZA & SZA Is Us: Watch The Grammy Winner Fangirl After Meeting Simone Biles Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit Maeta Talks “Endless Night”, Chris Brown, Fears + More With DJ Face was originally published on mymajicdc.com