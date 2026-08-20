Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Druski Stands On Business For Drake Amid Kendrick Lamar Tension

Druski drew a line in the sand and continues to stand on business.

Published on August 20, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Help in the Heartland. Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Source: SEGA / Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth / Druski

Druski drew a line in the sand and continues to stand on business.

Back in June 2025, a video went viral showing Druski seemingly ignoring Kendrick Lamar at an awards show, during a time when his close friend Drake and Kenny were in the heat of their highly publicized battle. 

Now, more than a year later, Druski is doubling down and making it clear that he stands on loyalty, and had The Boy’s back.

“That’s my brother. I don’t care about what’s hot at the moment or what’s going on. I’m just big on loyalty. I just supported a friend throughout that whole endeavor.”

Although the initial clip appeared to show Druski showing loyalty to Drizzy, he also clarified that he wasn’t intentionally ignoring Lamar.

“That was not intentional. Social media will take these clips and spin them however they want to spin it.”

Druski and Drake have built a frienship over the years. When the Atlanta comedian was beginning to break through, the OVO rapper invited him to make a cameo in the “Laugh Now, Cry Later” music video featuring Lil Durk.

Six years later, Druski is still ten toes down for the Canadian rapper, making it clear that loyalty comes before whatever happens to be trending at the moment.

For Druski, when it comes to friendship, staying solid matters more than picking sides for the internet.

Druski Stands On Business For Drake Amid Kendrick Lamar Tension was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 100.9

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
23:00
Celebrity  |  Ericka Blount Danois

Ms. Cathy Hughes: Urban One’s Visionary Leader Continues To Pave The Way In Black Media

Comments
Celebrity  |  Chelsea Samuel

BLK & The Gathering Spot Launch Love-Minded Campaign For Booked & Busy Black Entrepreneurs Seeking Sweeties

Comments
Celebrity  |  Miykael Stith

‘Only One Can Wear The Ring’ Everything You Need To Know About Aaron Pierre in HBO Max’s ‘Lanterns

Comments
4 Items
Uncategorized  |  Danielle Canada

‘MAFS’ Exclusive: Nikki & Shawn Speak On ‘Wifely Duty’ Drama, $200K Salary Standards & House-Humbling Accusations

Comments
Celebrity News  |  Weso

Druski Stands On Business For Drake Amid Kendrick Lamar Tension

Comments
10 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Sophie Cunningham Reacts To Toronto Fans’ Boos & Hints WNBA Commish Should Be Fired

Comments
Trending
8 Items

Trending

Sports  |  Davonta Herring

The Most Insane Jewelry Worn By NFL Stars

Comments
Entertainment  |  Nia Noelle

XXL Freshman YK Niece Answers the Question: “Who Doubted Me?”

Comments
2 Items
Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

K. Michelle Doubles Down On ‘Mean Girl’ Innocence After Kandi’s Claims, Sends Stern Warning To Shamea–‘Keep Playing With Me!’

Comments
The Morning Hustle Creator Summit presented by Radio One Indianapolis, featuring four individuals in a cityscape backdrop.
38 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

See How Indy Creators Captured Hot 100.9’s Creator Summit With The Morning Hustle

Comments

Hot 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close