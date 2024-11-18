Source: EyeEm Mobile GmbH / Getty What is ‘Friendsgiving’? The holiday season is here, and if you haven’t added a Friendsgiving to your holiday chore list, then maybe it’s time you reconsider. Friendsgiving is a popular, modern twist on traditional Thanksgiving. It is a time when friends connect over a shared meal that everyone contributes to. It usually takes place in the weeks leading into Thanksgiving, though it can happen any time during the holiday season. Here are a few real benefits of hosting (or attending!) your own Friendsgiving event. Social Connection Source: Fly View Productions / Getty The holiday season is usually a time to spend with family, however, not everyone has that luxury. Issues of travel, disconnection, or family drama can all play a role in you not wanting to sit down for that traditional Thanksgiving meal. The holiday season can bring on an overload of stress, which can trigger or worsen depression. This is when being part of a Friendsgiving could be the perfect solution. No one wants to be alone during the holidays, and joining your closest friends for a family-style gathering could be exactly what you need. Here are a few true benefits to attending a Friendsgiving. Travel-Free Source: cirano83 / Getty The holiday season can be stressful for one major reason – money is tight. So traveling thousands or even hundreds of miles may not be the best financial decision. Hosting or taking part in a Friendsgiving could be just a short car ride away. Cut The Family Drama Source: Prostock-Studio / Getty I know we hate to admit it, but not all family time is good for the soul. While we hope the holiday season can bring us closer together, sometimes it does the opposite. When you take part in a Friendsgiving you’re literally choosing the people you want to be around. This can cut down on negative feelings, which could lead to reduced stress and anxiety. Share The Work Source: yulka3ice / Getty If you’ve ever hosted a Thanksgiving or holiday meal then you know exactly how much work, and money, that can be. A Friendsgiving, however, doesn’t have to be as stressful. If you’re the host, talk with your guests and see who’s good to bring what. If you’re just a guest then check with the host and see what would be a good item to bring. If you like to cook, make your favorite protein or side dish. If you’re not as sharp in the kitchen then offer to bring drinks (with or without alcohol), supplies, or even some ice. The point is to simply pitch in and contribute in whatever manner works for you. Begin A New Tradition Source: Andrey Rykov / Getty Once you and your Friendsgiving mates have a few of these gatherings under your belt, you can kick off your own unique and special tradition of your own. That isn’t to say that it’ll replace all your normal holiday events, but it will certainly give you something else to look forward to at this time of year. True Benefits Of Hosting Friendsgiving was originally published on wzakcleveland.com