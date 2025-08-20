Celebrate National Potato Day with 3 Easy Recipes It’s officially National Potato Day, and we’ve got Potato Day recipes that are simple, flavorful, and perfect for tonight’s dinner or your next potluck. 1. Crispy Garlic Parmesan Potato Wedges Cut potatoes into wedges. Toss with olive oil, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Bake at 425°F for 30 minutes, flipping halfway. Finish with Parmesan and parsley. 2. Cheesy Hasselback Potatoes Thinly slice each potato without cutting through. Brush with melted butter and seasoning. Bake at 425°F for 50–60 minutes, adding cheese during the final 10. 3. Roasted Rosemary Garlic Baby Potatoes Halve baby potatoes and coat them with olive oil, garlic, rosemary, salt, and pepper. Roast at 400°F for 25–30 minutes. These Potato Day recipes take less than an hour and use ingredients you already have. Colts Lose Blake Freeland to Injury vs Packers The Colts’ preseason took a tough turn Saturday as Blake Freeland suffered a fractured leg during a 23–19 loss to the Packers. The second-quarter injury happened on a short-yardage run when Freeland’s leg got trapped in a pile. He was helped off the field and later diagnosed with a break. Coach Shane Steichen confirmed the injury after the game. This Colts injury may affect early-season depth along the offensive line. That adds urgency as the Colts continue final evaluations before the regular season kicks off. Circle City Classic Ticket Giveaway Today at 12PM If you want to hit the 41st Circle City Classic on September 27, tune in to Keisha Nicole at 12PM for your chance to win. This year’s matchup features Miles College vs. Morgan State University at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tickets are already available, and there’s a BOGO deal on $20 seats for a limited time. Whether you’re checking out Potato Day recipes, reacting to the Colts injury, or trying to win your way into the Circle City Classic, today’s Hot Sheet has you covered. Visit hot1009.com for more.