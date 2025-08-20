Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty https://www.instagram.com/snoopdogg/ Snoop Dogg Just Sold Burned Blunts for $150K — Yes, You Read That Right Snoop Dogg has always been a businessman just as much as he’s been an icon — but his latest money move might be his most unexpected yet. The West Coast legend just made close to $150,000 by auctioning off something most of us would toss in the ashtray: his used blunts. In collaboration with Erica Kovitz and a creative team called The Joint Venture, Snoop dropped a one-of-a-kind art collection called “Ashes to Art.” And yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like — smoked roaches from the Doggfather himself, preserved in high-end materials and turned into luxury art pieces. Bidding started at $9,000 and closed on August 18. By the end, the collection racked up $148,100 in sales. One of the standout pieces, called “Snoop Doggy Dogg Genesis Burn,” went for a wild $70,000. It included Snoop’s original 1993 LAPD mugshot, some of his actual ash, and a roach he personally smoked. Another work titled “DoggyStyle Decoded” — which came with a classic Doggystyle CD, a used joint tip, and a custom metal ashtray — sold for $16,500. The Joint Venture described the series as a mix of hip-hop history and fine art: “This is the first of its kind art collection featuring smoked roaches by Snoop Dogg preserved forever in crystal clear epoxy… a fusion of hip-hop, pop culture, and fine art.” Each piece is signed by Snoop himself, and a few even include his rare, early-career signature as “Snoop Doggy Dogg.” That alone made them collectibles in the eyes of serious fans and art buyers. Now let’s be real — Snoop selling ash and joint tips like they’re museum pieces sounds wild on paper, but it makes sense when you think about his legacy. Snoop and weed are practically synonymous. He’s built a whole brand around it — from music and merch to strains and edibles. And for anyone questioning just how much Snoop really smokes, it’s been a long-running internet joke. Back in 2022, a former blunt roller claimed Snoop smoked up to 150 joints a day. Snoop clapped back with a video, calling cap on the numbers and showing off a handful of roaches: “What am I, a f******’ machine? These are the roaches!” Whether you’re here for the art or just amazed by the hustle, one thing is clear — Snoop Dogg can turn anything into a bag. Even what’s left after the smoke clears. RELATED: https://hot1009.com/4303552/mft-eric-benet-remembers-his-first-snoop-dogg-smoke-sesh/