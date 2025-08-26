The Indiana Fever have been playing without Caitlin Clark for a significant portion of the WNBA season, impacting their performance. Despite being in a playoff position, the team has struggled in recent games. To address their roster needs, the Fever have signed Shey Peddy to a second 7-day contract, providing experience in the backcourt. Injuries have plagued the Fever’s guard position throughout the season, with multiple players sidelined, including Caitlin Clark and three others with season-ending injuries. Shey Peddy has contributed solid numbers in her recent games with the Fever, while Caitlin Clark had been a key player before her absence. Source: https://www.idahostatesman.com/sports/article311854748.html