The Weeknd has announced an extension of his “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour, covering Latin America and Europe with Playboi Carti joining for the European leg. The tour is sponsored by Nespresso and will benefit the United Nations World Food Programme and Global Citizen. The Weeknd will also partner with Global Citizen to raise funds for schoolchildren worldwide through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. The tour has made The Weeknd the top-grossing Black male artist in history, with presales starting on September 8. Source: https://www.tmz.com/2025/09/04/the-weeknd-donating-ticket-sales-to-fight-world-hunger/