The Indiana Fever clinch playoff spot after defeating the Washington Mystics. With this win, they secure at least the No. 7 seed and now have a real shot at climbing the standings depending on upcoming game outcomes. Fever fans can get excited—they’ll host at least one home game during the first round of the WNBA playoffs. This best-of-three series could see them face off against Atlanta, Phoenix, or Las Vegas. Their final home game of the regular season is Tuesday, September 9, against the Minnesota Lynx at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Let’s pack the building and give them that Indy energy. Source: IndyStar The Indianapolis Colts kicked off the season with a 33-8 victory over the Miami Dolphins. It was more than just a win—it was a tribute. This was the first opener without longtime team owner Jim Irsay, who passed earlier this year. At halftime, the Colts inducted Irsay into their Ring of Honor, and the team played with heart. Michael Pittman Jr., who scored the first touchdown, said they’re playing for something bigger this season. Source: Colts.com On Tuesday, September 10, from 10 AM to 12 PM, music will pause across four major Indianapolis radio stations—including Hot 100.9—for Stop the Music, a powerful mental health campaign by Eskenazi Health. This two-hour special will include real stories, professional insight, and helpful resources. The goal? To break the stigma around suicide prevention and get our city talking. Whether you’re tuning in for yourself or someone you love, take those two hours to reflect and connect.. More info at: eskenazihealth.edu