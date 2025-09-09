Source: Olena Malik / Getty Best Indiana Apple Orchards to Visit This September September in Indiana marks the peak of apple season, offering a delightful array of orchards where you can pick your own apples, enjoy fresh cider, and partake in fall festivities. Whether you’re a local or visiting, here are some of the top apple orchards to explore this month: 1. Anderson Orchard – Mooresville Located at 369 E Greencastle Rd, Mooresville, Anderson Orchard is a family favorite offering a wide variety of apples for picking. Their U-Pick apple season started on August 30 and runs through October. In addition to apple picking, the orchard hosts the annual Apple Festival & Craft Fair on September 27–28, featuring local crafters, food vendors, and live entertainment. Anderson Orchard 2. Tuttle Orchards – Greenfield Tuttle Orchards, situated at 5717 N 300 W, Greenfield, offers a comprehensive fall experience. Their fall farm hours are from 9 am to 6 pm until September 20, extending to 9 am to 7 pm from September 22 through November 1. Visitors can enjoy apple picking, a petting farm, and a farmyard, with the last day for these activities on November 1. Tuttle Orchards 3. Dougherty Orchards & Winery – Bloomington Dougherty Orchards & Winery, located at 1065 W 400 S, Bloomington, begins its apple season in early July and continues through October. They offer a variety of apples, including Lodi and Transparent apples, perfect for sauces and baking. The orchard also features a petting farm and a winery, making it a great spot for families and adults alike. 4. County Line Orchard – Hobart County Line Orchard, found at 200 S County Line Rd, Hobart, boasts over 30 apple varieties. Visitors can enjoy U-Pick apples, a corn maze, and a petting zoo. The orchard is known for its fresh donuts and offers tractor rides through the orchards, making it a fun destination for all ages. County Line Orchard 5. Pleasant View Orchard – McCordsville Pleasant View Orchard, located at 10441 N 600 W, McCordsville, offers over 30 apple varieties for picking. The orchard hosts free live music events on Saturdays, including performances by local artists like Steve Jeffris on September 6 and 13. 6. The Orchard at Fair Oaks Farms – Fair Oaks The Orchard at Fair Oaks Farms, situated at 856 N 600 E, Fair Oaks, offers a unique experience with its “Taste of The Farm” event on September 25, 2025, from 5–9 pm CT. This event features local chefs and food vendors, providing a culinary tour of the region’s flavors. Fair Oaks Farms 7. Apple Tasting at Prophetstown State Park – West Lafayette On September 27, 2025, from 12–3 pm, Prophetstown State Park hosts an “Apple Tasting: Fun in the Orchard” event. Visitors can sample different apple varieties and enjoy the scenic beauty of the park. Tips for Visiting Apple Orchards: • Check Orchard Hours: Operating hours can vary, especially during the fall season. It’s advisable to check the orchard’s website or contact them directly before your visit. • Bring Appropriate Gear: Wear comfortable clothing and sturdy shoes, as you’ll be walking through orchards and possibly muddy areas. • Bring Cash: While many orchards accept cards, some may prefer cash, especially for smaller purchases or at food vendors. • Check for Events: Many orchards host special events like festivals, live music, and food tastings during September. Check their event calendars to plan your visit accordingly. Enjoy your apple-picking adventures this September in Indiana! Best Indiana Apple Orchards to Visit This September was originally published on b1057.com