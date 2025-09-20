Fever Advance to the Semifinals The Indiana Fever are headed to the WNBA Semifinals after knocking off the Atlanta Dream in round one. Their reward? A best-of-five clash with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. Game one tips off Sunday, September 21, at 3 p.m. ET in Las Vegas on ABC. Regular Season Results Indiana and Las Vegas met three times during the regular season. The Aces won at home 89-81 on June 22. But the Fever struck back in Indianapolis, winning 81-54 on July 3 and 80-70 on July 24. Each team protected home court, setting up a true playoff test. Two MVP finalists headline this series. A’ja Wilson leads the Aces with her inside dominance, while Kelsey Mitchell powers Indiana’s backcourt. Source: Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos / Getty Rivalries Fuel the Drama This series is about more than wins and losses. Fever guard Odyssey Sims and Aces guard Dana Evans have built a heated rivalry. Their battles spilled onto social media this season and went viral. Expect more sparks as they meet on the playoff stage. Series Schedule and Tickets Games one and two take place in Las Vegas. Gainbridge Fieldhouse will host game three on September 26, and game four if necessary on September 28. A potential game five would return to Vegas on September 30. Tickets for games three and four in Indy are already on sale at FeverBasketball.com/playoffs. The Bottom Line The Fever and Aces bring playoff history, MVP talent, and player feuds into one semifinal series. Indiana has proven it can beat Las Vegas, and the chance to advance is real. The rivalry is heated, the stars are shining, and this series is set to be must-see TV. Sources: Indiana Fever, WNBA