A$AP Rocky Lands VIBE Magazine’s First Print Cover Since Its Return A new era of VIBE Magazine officially begins with none other than A$AP Rocky. After announcing its return to print earlier this year, VIBE has unveiled its first physical cover, featuring the Harlem rapper, fashion icon, and entrepreneur as the face of the magazine’s Summer 2026 issue. RELATED: 10 Celebrities Who Need Their Own VIBE Magazine Cover Right Now RELATED: 10 Iconic Black Artists Who Owned The VIBE Magazine Cover The striking black-and-white cover showcases Rocky wearing a sheer stocking mask while gripping the fabric with diamond-covered hands. The minimalist design is accompanied by a headline that reads, “How the Hip-Hop Harlem Knight Pulled Off a Global Heist,” signaling what is expected to be one of the publication’s most talked-about cover stories in years. For longtime hip-hop fans, the moment feels significant. Founded in 1993 by Quincy Jones and David Salzman, VIBE Magazine became one of the most influential publications in Black culture, music, entertainment, fashion, and politics. Throughout the years, the magazine featured legendary cover stars including Tupac Shakur, Aaliyah, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, and countless others. The publication’s return to print comes at a time when physical magazines have become increasingly rare. However, VIBE’s legacy within hip-hop culture has remained strong, making its return one of the most anticipated media comebacks in recent memory. As for Rocky, the cover arrives during a major chapter of his career. Beyond music, the rapper has become one of the most influential figures in fashion while continuing to make headlines alongside Rihanna and their growing family. His ability to move between music, luxury brands, film, and culture makes him a fitting choice to launch VIBE’s next era. And if this cover is any indication, VIBE appears determined to return with the same bold visuals and culture-shifting conversations that made the publication essential reading for decades. One thing is certain: VIBE is back.