Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty https://www.instagram.com/caitlinclark22/ Caitlin Clark Laughs Off $200 Fine from WNBA After Calling Out Refs: "Bench Mob Even Louder Tomorrow!" Even while sidelined with an injury during the 2025 WNBA playoffs, Caitlin Clark is still making headlines — and stirring the pot. The Indiana Fever star just got hit with a $200 fine from the league for throwing light shade at the referees on social media, and her response was anything but apologetic. After the Fever cooked the Atlanta Dream in Game 2, Clark took to Instagram and posted: "Refs couldn't stop us." "Elite bench mob." It didn't take long for the WNBA front office to react. Clark's comment about the officiating was enough to get her fined. But instead of backing down, she clowned the whole situation on X (formerly Twitter): "Got fined $200 for this lol 😂😂😂 BENCH MOB WILL BE EVEN MORE ROWDY TOMORROW LET'S GOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Her teammate Sophie Cunningham jumped in too, reposting the tweet and joking, "That's gonna really break the bank for her. Starting a GoFundMe now!" And they're not lying. While Caitlin's league salary is around $784,000, she's raking in over $11 million in endorsements. A $200 fine? That's a manicure, maybe brunch. But the real convo bubbling underneath is this: If Clark were a Black player, would this whole situation be laughed off so easily? Across social media, fans have been debating the double standards at play — how Black women in the WNBA have been fined, criticized, and labeled as "aggressive" or "out of control" for far less. Meanwhile, Clark is out here openly poking fun at refs and turning her fine into a viral moment. Still, you can't deny her impact. Even while injured, Clark's presence is felt — hyping up her squad, talking her talk, and keeping the energy high as the Fever now head into the semifinals against the defending champs, the Las Vegas Aces. Whether you love her or side-eye her, Clark knows how to command the spotlight. She brings fans, media attention, and plenty of heat — and the WNBA knows that. The question is, will the league apply the same energy when other players — especially Black women — speak up with that same boldness? Either way, Caitlin Clark is setting the tone, and she's not holding her tongue. $200 fine? That's light work. The real win? The Fever are still dancing — and the bench mob is louder than ever.