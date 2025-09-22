Marlon Wayans has responded to the negative reviews of his new sports horror film HIM, produced by Jordan Peele. The movie follows an American football player training at an isolated compound owned by his quarterback hero, played by Wayans. Wayans defended the film on Instagram, emphasizing the difference between critical and audience opinions. Despite the negative reception, HIM earned $13.5 million at the U.S. box office and will be released in the U.K. on 3 October. Source: https://www.film-news.co.uk/news/UK/121166/Marlon-Wayans-addresses-negative-HIM-reviews