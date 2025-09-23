The mysterious monolith in Fortnite Battle Royale is a teaser for a Daft Punk event starting on September 27, offering an interactive music experience. A Daft Punk bundle with skins, emotes, and a double-neck guitar-and-bass instrument will be available in the item shop on September 25. The event will feature jam tracks including songs with The Weeknd, and Daft Punk-themed Lego sets will be part of the collaboration. The event is a celebration of Daft Punk’s music library and not a reunion, with The Weeknd potentially playing a significant role. Source: https://www.gamespot.com/articles/fortnite-will-let-you-pretend-daft-punk-is-getting-back-together-this-weekend/1100-6534920