Summer Walker Says She's "Content With Life" After Steamy Onstage Moment with Chris Brown Summer Walker is booked, unbothered, and letting the world know she's living in her soft era — and apparently, a little stage heat with Chris Brown is just icing on the cake. The R&B singer had fans talking after she joined Breezy onstage during a stop on his Breezy Bowl XX tour in Las Vegas. The two performed a sensual duet to his 2007 classic "Take You Down," complete with slow dancing, bedroom vibes, and a cheek kiss that left Summer (and the internet) blushing. Following the performance, Summer hopped on Instagram to post a photo of the kiss, adding a simple but powerful message: "There's honestly nothing no one can say to me anymore lol. I'm content w life." For longtime fans of Summer, the statement felt like a celebration of self — a woman who has navigated public breakups, motherhood, internet judgment, and industry pressure, now finding joy on her own terms. And when your celebrity crush invites you onstage and plants one on you in front of thousands? That's a win in anybody's book. Summer also admitted that Chris Brown has long been her celebrity crush, and it showed. The moment wasn't just about the performance — it was a reminder that Black women deserve to be desired, centered, and celebrated, especially by those they admire. Of course, Summer isn't the only woman who's been sharing the spotlight with Breezy lately. Earlier this month, influencer and sports personality Kayla Nicole also joined Chris onstage. Her sultry moment sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans praising the confidence and others clutching pearls over the steamy choreography. Kayla responded with grace, writing on Instagram: "Had to really do it for the teenage me blasting CB in her bedroom… I did it for the smart girls, the cool girls, the sexy girls, the fun girls — for all of us who are all of those things at once. And I OVERLY did it for my brown girls, tthhhhaankya." Together, Summer and Kayla's viral moments serve as a collective reminder: Black women don't have to shrink themselves to make others comfortable. Whether it's a flirty stage moment or an unapologetic Instagram caption, it's okay to own your joy, your sensuality, and your moment. And as for Summer? She's not looking for approval. She's got the music, the babies, the stage, and now, a cheek kiss from her crush — and that's more than enough.