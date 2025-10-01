Source: Paras Griffin / Getty https://www.instagram.com/kaicenat/ LeBron James to Cut Kai Cenat’s Hair Live on Stream to Celebrate Mafiathon Milestone In a moment that blends culture, clippers, and Black boy joy, LeBron James is officially picking up the barber’s cape—just to bless Kai Cenat with a fresh cut. Yes, that LeBron. And yes, that Kai. To celebrate breaking the 1 million subscriber mark during his wildly successful Mafiathon 3 on Twitch, Kai is honoring his promise: he’s cutting off his signature locs—and King James himself will be doing the honors live on stream. For context, this milestone is historic. Kai set out to smash his own subscriber record of 728,000 (from Mafiathon 2), and he did just that, becoming the first streamer in Twitch history to pass 1 million active subs. The young Bronx native has been running 24/7 streams for weeks, bringing on everyone from rap stars to athletes, and turning his Twitch grind into a cultural moment. After crossing the 1M line on Saturday, Sept. 28, Kai took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank fans and reflect on the journey: “Starting 2025 I was a little lost and didn’t know how it was gonna go, but fast forward and now I’m here. 1,000,000 SUBS thank you God. GOAL IS OFFICIALLY COMPLETE.” But the story doesn’t stop at numbers. What had fans hyped from the jump was the deal Kai made with his audience: If he hit a million, he’d let someone cut his hair live. And not just anyone—LeBron James. Kai confirmed the event on X just hours before it happened: “Kai x LeBron James today at 6 PM ET! Cutting my hair.” The replies went crazy. Fans joked about what kind of cut Kai might get—“bro finna get that same cut LeBron got,” one user wrote. But beyond the laughs, the moment carries weight. This link-up between two Black icons—one dominating the digital space, the other a basketball legend—feels like a generational crossover we didn’t know we needed. The bond between Kai and LeBron has been growing. The two first connected during Fanatics Fest in New York City earlier this year and even livestreamed together. Since then, the respect has been mutual. This is also another example of how Black creators are reshaping entertainment. Kai’s streams have already featured the likes of Draymond Green, Druski, and other heavy hitters. With Mafiathon 3, he didn’t just build content—he created community. If you missed it live, catch the replays on Kai’s Twitch channel, where moments like this one are becoming the new standard for what’s possible when culture, hustle, and authenticity come together. RELATED: https://hot1009.com/4353888/a-man-of-the-people-the-rise-of-kai-cenat-the-streaming-takeover/