Source: Cole Burston / Getty The journey of African-born players in the NBA is a powerful story of talent, perseverance, and global impact. It began with pioneers like Hakeem Olajuwon of Nigeria, who was drafted in 1984 and became one of the greatest centers in league history, leading the Houston Rockets to two championships. His success opened doors and imaginations, proving that players from the continent could not only compete but dominate at the highest level. Following Olajuwon, players like Dikembe Mutombo from Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) further solidified Africa’s presence. Mutombo, a four-time Defensive Player of the Year, became a global icon recognized for his shot-blocking prowess and humanitarian efforts. These trailblazers defied the odds, embarking on incredible journeys from their home countries to NBA stardom and inspiring a generation to follow in their footsteps. RELATED: The 1978 Washington Bullets Among Most Unlikely NBA Champions RELATED: 15 Basketball Players Who Could Be Seen As ‘New Faces Of The NBA’ Today, the league is filled with African talent that builds upon this legacy. Stars like Cameroon‘s Joel Embiid and Pascal Siakam are not just All-Stars but franchise cornerstones who have reached the pinnacle of the sport, with Siakam winning a championship and Embiid earning an MVP award. They represent a new wave of talent that is deeper and more widespread than ever before. From established veterans to promising rookies, the growing number of African players highlights the continent’s rising influence on basketball and signals a future where the pipeline of talent will only continue to strengthen. Born in Yaoundé, Cameroon, Joel Embiid is one of the NBA’s most dominant centers. Drafted 3rd overall in 2014 by the Philadelphia 76ers, Embiid has become a perennial All-Star and MVP candidate. Known for his scoring versatility, rebounding, and defensive prowess, he averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in the 2022-23 season, earning his first MVP award. Embiid’s journey from Cameroon to the NBA is a testament to his hard work and resilience, as he only started playing basketball at 15. He’s a global ambassador for the game and a role model for African athletes. African-Born Players Currently In the NBA was originally published on woldcnews.com