Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty https://www.instagram.com/iamcardib/ Cardi B Reportedly Paying Offset Millions in Divorce Deal — 70/30 Split Shocks Fans Word on the street is Cardi B might be cutting a fat check to Offset as their divorce gets finalized — and fans are side-eyeing the whole situation. According to multiple gossip blogs and social media posts, Cardi has allegedly agreed to a multimillion-dollar payout and a 70/30 asset split in Offset's favor, just to wrap up their ongoing legal battle and keep it from getting any messier. The news has taken over timelines, especially after rumors started flying that Offset filed for both custody of their kids and alimony in a New Jersey court. One tweet even claimed Offset said he was the one holding down the house and the kids while Cardi was out doing her — including claims of her being pregnant by someone else. That part hasn't been confirmed, though, and neither Cardi nor Offset has spoken publicly on the rumors. This isn't the first time the couple has hit a rough patch. Their relationship has always played out in the spotlight — from cheating scandals to sweet public makeups. Cardi first filed for divorce back in 2020, but they ended up reconciling. This time, though, insiders say it's a wrap for real. With Cardi's net worth rumored to be over $100 million, her agreeing to a financial deal that heavily favors Offset has shocked a lot of fans. But sources say she's choosing peace over public mess — settling quick and keeping it pushing. What's Next? There's still no official court statement confirming the terms, but online debates are loud. People are split: some think Offset finessed the bag, while others believe Cardi is just taking the high road. Until either of them speaks out, the streets will keep talking. But one thing's for sure — this breakup is turning into one of the biggest celebrity splits in hip-hop history.