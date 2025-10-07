Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Pooh Shiesty Is Free: What’s Next for the Memphis Rap Star Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty is officially free. After serving close to three years in federal prison, the “Back in Blood” hitmaker has been released and is ready to step into the next chapter of his career. Pooh Shiesty, born Lontrell Williams Jr., was arrested in 2021 in connection to a Florida incident involving firearms and conspiracy charges. In 2022, he was sentenced to more than five years in prison, but after credit for time served and good behavior, he’s now back home earlier than expected. News of his release spread fast, with photos and videos surfacing of Shiesty surrounded by friends, family, and fellow Memphis artists celebrating his return. The hip-hop community quickly reacted online, welcoming him back and already anticipating what’s next musically. What’s Next • Music Comeback – Fans are expecting Pooh Shiesty to waste no time returning to the studio. His breakout track “Back in Blood” featuring Lil Durk became a street anthem and cemented his place as one of Memphis’s rising stars. Now, with time away giving him a new perspective, anticipation is high for his next release. • Life After Prison – While the details of his release conditions remain private, it’s clear he’ll be navigating this new chapter carefully. His challenge will be balancing personal growth with the heavy expectations of fans eager for his return. • Fan Pressure – The streets and social media are already buzzing. Supporters are waiting to hear whether he’ll address his time behind bars in his music, and whether his sound has evolved during his absence. • Pooh Shiesty’s release marks more than just freedom—it’s a second chance. His story has always been tied to both the struggles and triumphs of Memphis, and now the city—and the rap game—are watching closely to see what he does next. RELATED: Pooh Shiesty Released Early After Serving 3 Years in Federal Prison