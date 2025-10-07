Source: Photo courtesy of Netflix Love Is Blind is finally back, and the drama has already reached new heights with buzzing cast members Kalybriah “KB” Haskin and Edmond Harvey, whose unsettling smithereens situation on the show is causing chatter. On Oct. 1, the hit Netflix series premiered its highly anticipated ninth season, this time featuring a new group of hopeful singles from Denver, Colorado, all searching for their forever love. Kalybriah and Edmond, two 29-year-olds, formed a deep connection in the pods before getting engaged without ever seeing each other. They bonded over their shared desire to find not just a romantic partner, but a “best friend,” someone equally committed to building a balanced, loving relationship rooted in shared responsibilities and values. After meeting in person for the first time, the pair joined the other engaged couples on a romantic getaway in Mexico. But by episode six, cracks had begun to show. Trouble in paradise. Things took a dramatic turn during a group pool party, when the couples began casually discussing who had already been intimate. Edmond shared with the other men that Kalybriah wanted to wait until marriage to have sex, a view he didn’t share. Later, back at their hotel, he confronted Kalybriah about her decision, leading to an emotional breakdown. Edmond began sobbing over the fact that she had slept with other men in the past during one night stands, but wanted to wait with him. “I’m just always the fu–king nice guy! That’s what f—s me up, I’m too f–king nice,” Edmond sobbed in an intense scene that quickly sparked heated conversation across social media. The moment escalated, causing Kalybriah to walk out of the room. Now, both she and Edmond are speaking out—or staying silent—about what really happened. But before we get into the drama, who are Kalybriah and Edmond? Hit the flip to see. ‘Too F*****g Nice’ Temper Tantrum: Breaking Down The Unsettling Smithereens Situation Between ‘Love Is Blind’s’ Edmond & Kalybriah was originally published on bossip.com