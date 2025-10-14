Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty https://www.instagram.com/wendywatchers/ According to Page Six, Wendy discovered the sky-high rent while reading New York Magazine’s latest cover story about her finances and ongoing guardianship drama. The piece breaks down how the former talk show queen is still fighting to get control of her money back from court-appointed guardian Sabrina Morrissey. A source told the outlet Wendy thought she was only paying $18,000 a month, not $25K. When she found out, she was furious, saying it feels like folks are just draining her bank account. “She doesn’t even know how much she’s worth anymore,” the insider said, adding that Wendy’s been stressed since she’s not allowed to work or bring in her own money. Wendy reportedly calls her upscale senior living spot, The Coterie, a “luxury dump.” It’s one of those fancy assisted-living setups where even the cheapest rooms go for around $27,000 a month. Meanwhile, Wendy’s only getting a $200–$300 weekly allowance to cover small things like snacks and magazines. Even her Uber rides are tightly controlled. Sources say the situation’s got her feeling trapped. “She was told 18, now she’s reading it’s 25. They’re draining her money,” one source said. On top of that, Wendy’s still tied up in a legal mess. Her ex-husband Kevin Hunter tried to sue her guardian earlier this year for $250 million, claiming emotional distress and lost money — but the judge threw it out. Wendy herself said she was happy about the decision, adding, “Of course he wants to steal my money.” Hunter and Williams divorced in 2020 after 21 years of marriage, and they share one son. A court made Morrissey her guardian in 2022 after ruling Wendy couldn’t manage her own affairs. She was later diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and primary progressive aphasia (PPA) — conditions that affect speech and behavior. Wendy has said living under guardianship feels like being “in prison.” But despite everything, she’s still out and about in New York, dining at places like Tucci and Delmonico’s, smiling for fans who show her love. “She really lights up when people recognize her,” a source said. “Wendy still loves being famous — but all this has definitely humbled her.” RELATED:https://hot1009.com/4254492/wendy-williams-wants-out-of-guardianship-tells-all-in-breakfast-club-interview/