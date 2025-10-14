Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty Miguel Clears the Air on Baby Rumors and Life After Divorce During his stop on an interview this week, the “Sky Walker” singer opened up about fatherhood, healing, and the online talk surrounding his 1-year-old son, Angelito. Last month, Miguel revealed on Instagram that he quietly welcomed his son with Margaret Zhang, former editor-in-chief of Vogue China. The internet immediately started connecting timelines, speculating that Miguel’s relationship with Zhang may have overlapped with his marriage to longtime partner Nazanin Mandi. “The one thing I did not do is start a relationship while I was married,” Miguel said firmly. “I met my son’s mom after we were divorced.” The singer and Mandi, who had been together on and off for nearly two decades, finalized their divorce in 2022. Miguel shared that he’s now focused on “re-learning how to love” — beginning with himself — and embracing this new chapter as a dad. “I love myself more and more every day because I’m proud of the decisions I’ve been making,” he told the hosts. “I’m proud to be a father. I’m proud of my partner. Life doesn’t always go how we imagine it.” Miguel admitted that his marriage once served as a “symbol” for many fans but reminded everyone that they were still growing up in the spotlight. “We were mad young,” he reflected. “I did a lot of things the wrong way. I’m not perfect — but I’m here now, and I’m showing up better.” The Grammy-winner says revealing his son publicly was an intentional move to reclaim his own narrative. “It was done with so much intention,” he added. “He couldn’t have a better mother.”